Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

