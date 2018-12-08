Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

