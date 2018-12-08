Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,591 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

VUG stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

