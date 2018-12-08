Financial Analysis: Casella Waste Systems (CWST) versus Alanco Technologies (ALAN)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Alanco Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 2.22 -$21.79 million $0.67 46.28 Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.34 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Alanco Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casella Waste Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Alanco Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 6.30% -94.81% 4.25% Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Casella Waste Systems and Alanco Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 2 0 1 2.67 Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Alanco Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Alanco Technologies

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

