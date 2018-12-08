Financial Comparison: Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) and HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care and HYPERA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 7 2 0 2.00 HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $47.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and HYPERA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.23 billion 1.01 $103.30 million $3.52 11.86 HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.72 $302.21 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgewell Personal Care.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 11.19% 4.75% HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Summary

HYPERA S A/S beats Edgewell Personal Care on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

