Financial Comparison: Motus GI (MOTS) vs. Invuity (IVTY)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and Invuity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Invuity 0 5 0 0 2.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.73%. Invuity has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.58%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Invuity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Invuity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Invuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Invuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A -151.96% -114.68% Invuity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Invuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $10,000.00 5,318.91 -$13.20 million ($1.28) -2.65 Invuity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities. It offers various illuminated surgical devices, including Eikon LT illuminated retractor system for breast/oncoplastic/gynecology/EP/plastic/endocrine surgeries; Eiberg illuminated retractor systems for orthopedic surgeries; PhotonBlade, a recision illuminator for breast/plastics/EP/orthopedics surgeries; PhotonSaber Y, a handheld illuminator for orthopedic/spine/cardiothoracic/breast/general/gynecology/plastic surgeries; and PhotonSaber F, a handheld illuminator for spine/orthopedic/neurosurgery surgeries. The company also provides Breiten illuminated retractor systems for spine/orthopedic surgeries; Photonguide XT system, a drop-in intracavity illuminator for spine surgeries; Eika illuminated retractor systems for endocrine/spine/orthopedic surgeries; and PhotonVue, a system used in conjunction with IC Indocyanine for identifying and verifying blood flow in tissue, as well as is used in breast/plastic/colorectal surgeries. It sells its devices through direct sales representatives and independent sales agents; and directly to hospitals and surgeons, as well as to third-party medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Spotlight Surgical, Inc. and changed its name to Invuity, Inc. in 2007. Invuity, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

