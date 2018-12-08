Financial Comparison: Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) & Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix Footwear Group and Rocky Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocky Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rocky Brands has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Rocky Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocky Brands is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Phoenix Footwear Group does not pay a dividend. Rocky Brands pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Rocky Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.09 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Rocky Brands $253.20 million 0.71 $9.58 million $1.16 20.76

Rocky Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Volatility & Risk

Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Brands has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Rocky Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A Rocky Brands 6.08% 9.06% 7.06%

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers. The Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce Websites, including rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, slipgrips.com, and 4eursole.com; Rocky outlet store in Nelsonville, Ohio; and mobile and retail stores in New York City Transit Authority. The Military segment focuses on building footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company offers footwear, apparel, and accessory items for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; industrial and construction workers; workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; and law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees, as well as to military personnel, farmers, ranchers, and fashion minded urban consumers. Rocky Brands, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Nelsonville, Ohio.

