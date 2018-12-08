Financial Contrast: CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (COIHY) & COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (CICOY)

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.77 billion 4.66 $300.15 million $1.14 27.45 COSCO SHIPPING/ADR $13.38 billion 0.08 $393.96 million $0.19 10.58

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 COSCO SHIPPING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A COSCO SHIPPING/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR does not pay a dividend. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR beats COSCO SHIPPING/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction; dietary supplements; phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; and chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries. In addition, the company offers food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances. Additionally, the company offers drug delivery systems, emollients, and emulsifiers for skin moisturisation, barrier repair, and wound healing; hygiene nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and fiber finishes; and emulsifiers, defoamers, inverters, corrosion inhibitors, dispersants, and lubricants for water treatment applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services. The company also provides technology services and solutions, logistics services, and document services, as well as designs and develops computer software. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 360 self-operating container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 1,819,091 TEUs. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

