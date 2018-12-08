Financial Contrast: Ideal Power (IPWR) versus American Electric Technologies (AETI)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ideal Power and American Electric Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 488.93%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and American Electric Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 3.27 -$10.43 million ($0.78) -0.36 American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.21 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

American Electric Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -568.42% -87.21% -71.13% American Electric Technologies 4.15% -53.93% -14.07%

Summary

American Electric Technologies beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology. The B-TRAN Division develops its Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company's principal products include 30-kilowatt(kW) power conversion systems, such as two-port and multi-port products. It also offers 30kW SunDial, a PV string inverter, which is field upgradable through the addition of a drop-in second DC port to connect batteries to a solar PV array; and The SunDial Plus, such as the PV inverter and the second DC battery port. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

