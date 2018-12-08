Financial Contrast: RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) versus Xencor (XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RXi Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and RXi Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor N/A -13.69% -11.76% RXi Pharmaceuticals -4,990.20% -412.15% -179.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xencor and RXi Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $35.71 million 59.19 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -35.80 RXi Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 162.06 -$12.45 million ($4.20) -0.09

RXi Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RXi Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xencor and RXi Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86 RXi Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xencor presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 710.81%. Given RXi Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXi Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Summary

Xencor beats RXi Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. The company also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity. In addition, it develops RXI-109, a Phase I/II clinical trial that reduces the progression of retinal scarring. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation has collaborations with the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy; Gustave Roussy; Medigene AG; PCI Biotech; and Karolinska Institutet. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.