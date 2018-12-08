Financial Contrast: Tallgrass Energy (TGE) versus Western Gas Partners (WES)

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) and Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Tallgrass Energy pays out 268.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners pays out 296.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and Western Gas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy $655.90 million 9.32 -$128.72 million $0.76 28.70 Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.08 $567.48 million $1.30 34.94

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy. Tallgrass Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and Western Gas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy -11.77% 4.03% 1.69% Western Gas Partners 24.11% 12.78% 5.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tallgrass Energy and Western Gas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Western Gas Partners 0 6 7 0 2.54

Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Western Gas Partners has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Tallgrass Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tallgrass Energy is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Tallgrass Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

