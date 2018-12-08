Financial Survey: Associated Capital Group (AC) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $26.92 million 33.98 $8.83 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $43.64 billion 1.63 $6.11 billion $3.60 11.48

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -7.70% -0.22% -0.20% Morgan Stanley 15.93% 12.51% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Morgan Stanley pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Associated Capital Group and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 7 11 0 2.61

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Associated Capital Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers, and municipalities; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses/institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.