Findel (FDL) Trading Down 11.3%

Findel plc (LON:FDL) traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.26 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.26 ($2.58). 80,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 72,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

In related news, insider William (Bill) Grimsey sold 22,064 shares of Findel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £49,644 ($64,868.68).

Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

