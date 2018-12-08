Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) Director Jonathon Mair Sells 1,800 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$24,012.00.

Jonathon Mair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 5th, Jonathon Mair sold 5,100 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$67,473.00.

Shares of FC stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.86, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.720000026422019 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments in Canada. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, loan servicing, and advisory services; lending programs comparing construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations investments; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

