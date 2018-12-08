First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FBMS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,921. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $192,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 37.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

