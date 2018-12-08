First Community Co. (FCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 148 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

First Community stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291. First Community has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $130,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

