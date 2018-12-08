First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.08% of First Defiance Financial worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 188.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

