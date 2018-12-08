First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.72%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,735.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1,056,289.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 792,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,495,000 after buying an additional 792,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,924,000 after buying an additional 349,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 395,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.