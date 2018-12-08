First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 33.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 140,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.04 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

