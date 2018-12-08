First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $20.96 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $35,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/first-republic-investment-management-inc-has-20-96-million-stake-in-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.