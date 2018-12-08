First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $22.77 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,191,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $107.61 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

