First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

