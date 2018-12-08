First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.03 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $51.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

