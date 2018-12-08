First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.51

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 7354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

