Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

FLXN traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,367. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.