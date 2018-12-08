Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 53,483 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.
VT stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
