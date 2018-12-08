Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.47 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

WARNING: “Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/flow-traders-u-s-llc-has-3-11-million-holdings-in-ishares-sp-gsci-commodity-indexed-trust-gsg.html.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.