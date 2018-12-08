Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $98.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

