Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,928 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $158,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/fmr-llc-cuts-holdings-in-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.