Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,377,381 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Fossil Group worth $171,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FOSL opened at $17.58 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock worth $829,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

