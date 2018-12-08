Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Shares Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.29. 566,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 390,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Specifically, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $47,336.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,967 shares of company stock valued at $49,967. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOMX. BidaskClub cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

The stock has a market cap of $217.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,049.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.29%. Analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/foamix-pharmaceuticals-fomx-shares-up-7-3-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.