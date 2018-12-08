Focus Graphite (FMS) Trading 25% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,996,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 340,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties principally in Québec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located to the south-southwest of Fermont town, Côte-Nord region of Québec.

