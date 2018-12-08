FoodCoin (FOOD) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One FoodCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, FoodCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. FoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $882,627.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.02855418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00135833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00173505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.09753216 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About FoodCoin

FoodCoin’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FoodCoin is www.foodcoin.io.

Buying and Selling FoodCoin

FoodCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

