Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $6,028,563.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $309,030.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,225.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,590 shares of company stock worth $6,986,929. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

