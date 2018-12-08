Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortinet by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortinet by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,254,000 after buying an additional 348,348 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Fortinet by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.61 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

