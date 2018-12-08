Frontier Communications (FTR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

FTR stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 32.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 78.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

