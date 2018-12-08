FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) insider Deborah Southon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,500.00 ($75,531.91).

FSA Group stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$1.09 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.74.

Get FSA Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FSA Group Ltd (FSA) Insider Purchases A$106,500.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/fsa-group-ltd-fsa-insider-purchases-a106500-00-in-stock.html.

FSA Group Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.