FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFIM is benefiting from robust performance of Healthcare and Material & Imaging Solutions segments. The company’s buyout of Irvine Scientific Sales (ISUS) and IS JAPAN (ISJ) in April this year is helping it to expand in the fast growing healthcare sector. Additionally, continuing solid performance from photo imaging, electronic imaging and optical device businesses are expected to drive Material & Imaging Solutions segments top-line growth. Moreover, FUJIFIM is using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in development of new products and deliver services to its users’, which is a positive. However, choppy Document Solutions business remains a concern, as evident from second-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Moreover, escalating tension over the future of the joint venture (JV) with Xerox is a major headwind. Also shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

FUJIY opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $46.87.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

