FUNCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $36,554.00 (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.01999777 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007704 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015471 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io.

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.