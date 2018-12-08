Fusion Market Cap Hits $18.54 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00018278 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $505,602.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00061203 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,704,811 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

