FY2018 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

NYSE:DGX opened at $87.56 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

