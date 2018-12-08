FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Decreased by William Blair (TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) – William Blair decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $648,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,655,920. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

