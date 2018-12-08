FY2019 Earnings Estimate for L Brands Inc (LB) Issued By B. Riley

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

L Brands stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. L Brands has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in L Brands by 275.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in L Brands by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 231,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in L Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 41.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

