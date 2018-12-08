FY2019 EPS Estimates for Revival Gold Inc (RVG) Lowered by Beacon Securities

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Revival Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Revival Gold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE RVG opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$0.99.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Creek Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.