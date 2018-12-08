FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s Inc Issued By KeyCorp (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, insider Brian Daly bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,185.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Conn’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

