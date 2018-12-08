Gabelli Initiates Coverage on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,610,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,320,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 231,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

