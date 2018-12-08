Galactrum 1-Day Volume Tops $734.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $255,620.00 and $734.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.01946543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00489358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018532 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008314 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 3,393,935 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,935 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

