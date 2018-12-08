Galileo Exploration (GXL) Trading 20% Higher

Galileo Exploration Ltd (CVE:GXL) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 65,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Majuba Hill project, a copper/silver/gold porphyry property located in Pershing County, North Central Nevada. The company was formerly known as Galileo Petroleum Ltd.

