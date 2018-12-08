GAM Holding AG Has $1.05 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.24 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

