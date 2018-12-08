GAM Holding AG Has $1.15 Million Stake in AES Corp (AES)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AES were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AES by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AES by 1,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,756 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,420,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AES by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1,756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

